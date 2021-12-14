ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChargePoint Holdings Inc. provides electric vehicle charging network. The company’s cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. ChargePoint Holdings Inc., formerly known as Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation, is based in CAMPBELL, Calif. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.06.

CHPT opened at $20.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Sidle sold 60,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,245,002.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $2,090,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,663 shares of company stock worth $5,197,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

