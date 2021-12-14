Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 412,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,241,000 after purchasing an additional 51,164 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after purchasing an additional 991,782 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 174,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $605.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $687.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $722.81. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $585.45 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $800.29.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.