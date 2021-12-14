Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Up 303.3% in November

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 665,500 shares, an increase of 303.3% from the November 15th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 195.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWSRF shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities started coverage on Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWSRF opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.

