ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Reaches $0.0014

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 14th. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $74,165.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,954.31 or 0.99828181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00045649 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00032660 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.06 or 0.00797395 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

