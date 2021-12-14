Chesapeake Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 98.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $161.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $161.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.