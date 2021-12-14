Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 152 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,770,000 after buying an additional 788,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,417 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,687,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,631 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,283,000 after purchasing an additional 120,592 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total value of $910,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $8,016,387 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $604.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.12. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $363.00 and a 12-month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

