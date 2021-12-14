Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Stock Price Down 7.9%

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY)’s share price was down 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.33 and last traded at $29.33. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.86.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.88.

About Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY)

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. The company offers general banking services including deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions; and financial services such as leasing, securities brokerage, credit cards and others. It also develops software; and provides business management and staffing services.

