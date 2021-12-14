Chimpion Price Hits $3.24 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for about $3.24 or 0.00006903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chimpion has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $102.87 million and approximately $859,783.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00038090 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006718 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.