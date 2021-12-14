China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) Short Interest Update

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 1,840.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,342,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHNC opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. China Infrastructure Construction has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Get China Infrastructure Construction alerts:

China Infrastructure Construction Company Profile

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. is engaged in the manufacture of cement. It produces ready-mixed concrete for developers and the construction industry. The company was founded on February 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for China Infrastructure Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Infrastructure Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.