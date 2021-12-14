China Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Trading Down 3.3%

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF)’s share price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 54,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

China Oilfield Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHOLF)

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

