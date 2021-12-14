China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) shares dropped 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 35,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69.

China Vanke Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHVKF)

China Vanke Co, Ltd. engages in the development and sale of properties. It operates through the Property Development and Property Management segments. The Property Development segment refers to the sale and development of residential properties. The Property Management segment offers management and other related services to purchasers and tenants of the company’s developed residential properties and shopping arcades as well as those developed by external property developers.

