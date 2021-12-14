Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.21.

Shares of CD opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.85 and a beta of 3.15. Chindata Group has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 76.6% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,205,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,291 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 100.8% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,298,000 after buying an additional 3,299,899 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 30.9% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 6,254,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,589,000 after buying an additional 1,477,635 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 136.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,200,000 after buying an additional 3,369,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,680,000 after buying an additional 239,797 shares during the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

