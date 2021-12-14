Centrica plc (LON:CNA) insider Chris OShea bought 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($197.70).

Shares of CNA opened at GBX 67 ($0.89) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 62.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Centrica plc has a 12 month low of GBX 39.84 ($0.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 69.82 ($0.92).

CNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Centrica from GBX 76 ($1.00) to GBX 112 ($1.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Centrica to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 58 ($0.77) to GBX 75 ($0.99) in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Centrica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 83.17 ($1.10).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

