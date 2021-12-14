Christopher W. Haga Acquires 1,800 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Director Christopher W. Haga purchased 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $98,676.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.47. The stock had a trading volume of 37,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,481. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $330.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.11.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 175.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTO. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth $234,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 106.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 17.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 38.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 34.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

