Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Bank of America

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ciena has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $74.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,569 shares of company stock worth $1,237,772 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,867,000 after buying an additional 1,418,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,121,000 after buying an additional 290,606 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,873,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $198,900,000 after buying an additional 248,680 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,867,000 after buying an additional 381,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,510,000 after buying an additional 178,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.