Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Position Trimmed by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $114.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.17. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.56 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

