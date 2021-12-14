Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.60. 51,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 94,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96.

About Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF)

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

