Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $938,000 in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,164 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 40.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 89,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 304,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 81,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 825.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 101,481 shares in the last quarter. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHG opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.65. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

