Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,129 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tuya were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tuya by 15.2% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 232,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 30,738 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tuya by 165.9% during the second quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 639,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,666,000 after buying an additional 398,933 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tuya by 2,397.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 278,573 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Tuya by 11.9% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,077,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,873,000 after buying an additional 221,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tuya by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,549,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,467,000 after buying an additional 307,377 shares during the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TUYA stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.07. Tuya Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.24.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Tuya had a negative net margin of 49.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

