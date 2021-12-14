Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSCH. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of PSCH stock opened at $170.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.90. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $161.00 and a 52-week high of $199.88.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.