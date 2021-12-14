Citigroup Trims Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Target Price to $17.00

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s previous close.

DTC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE DTC opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. Solo Brands has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solo Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

