Clarkson (LON:CKN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,524.65

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,524.65 ($46.58) and traded as high as GBX 3,800 ($50.22). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,700 ($48.90), with a volume of 28,284 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,295 ($56.76) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Clarkson from GBX 3,850 ($50.88) to GBX 4,470 ($59.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($56.16) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($56.16) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,180.71 ($55.25).

Get Clarkson alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,852.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,524.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.