Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Acquires 15,621 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 374.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,621 shares during the quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 653.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.96. 10,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,894. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.42. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

