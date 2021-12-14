Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Boosts Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 179.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,224 shares during the quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,909,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,913,000 after buying an additional 1,848,260 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,968,742.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,653,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,585,000 after buying an additional 1,653,744 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 56.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,792,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,905,000 after buying an additional 1,007,732 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 416.3% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,231,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,714,000 after buying an additional 993,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,050,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,561,000 after buying an additional 730,794 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PAVE traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,132 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.79.

