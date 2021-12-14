Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Buys 1,994 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Nucor comprises approximately 2.5% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 24.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.8% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 311,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,849,000 after acquiring an additional 27,778 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at $84,665,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 95.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.2% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE traded up $5.21 on Tuesday, hitting $120.76. The stock had a trading volume of 26,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,579. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.13. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $47.94 and a 52-week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on NUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

