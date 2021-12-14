Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Increases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 2.6% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,087,698 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $7.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $677.63. 10,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,522. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $612.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $614.49. The company has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $465.50 and a 12-month high of $719.91.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.00.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

