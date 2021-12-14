Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Invests $1.21 Million in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUMV. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,769,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,489,000 after acquiring an additional 99,207 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 144.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 59,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,625.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 44,297 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,321,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,008,000.

NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,226 shares. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.33.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.