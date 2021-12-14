Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,329 shares during the quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000.

NYSEARCA TAN traded down $2.96 on Tuesday, reaching $80.83. 22,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,637. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.95. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.69 and a fifty-two week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

