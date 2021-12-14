Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Sells 997 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 37.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 911.2% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,936,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of VCR traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.15. 670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,143. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $360.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.58 and a 200 day moving average of $322.61.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

