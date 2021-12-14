Clean Yield Group Has $10.87 Million Position in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Clean Yield Group increased its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,972 shares during the quarter. VanEck Green Bond ETF accounts for 3.6% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Clean Yield Group owned about 10.81% of VanEck Green Bond ETF worth $10,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 29,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GRNB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.88. 24,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,345. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $28.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23.

