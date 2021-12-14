Clean Yield Group Has $5.91 Million Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 335,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,667 shares during the quarter. Physicians Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.9% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,156,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,458,000 after buying an additional 736,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,747,000 after buying an additional 173,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,978,000 after buying an additional 185,727 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,298,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,386,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,658,000 after buying an additional 216,971 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DOC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.23. 32,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,391. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.60%.

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

