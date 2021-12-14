Clean Yield Group Has $709,000 Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Clean Yield Group lowered its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 107.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AYI. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.27.

Acuity Brands stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.17. 1,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.80.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.19%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

