Clean Yield Group Increases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.2% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.57.

Shares of ADP traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.41. 15,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,259. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $241.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.94.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $3,497,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $15,972,182. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

