Clean Yield Group Lowers Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Clean Yield Group reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,470 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in General Electric were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

General Electric stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.90. 80,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,589,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.91. The company has a market capitalization of $102.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.10, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 12-month low of $82.88 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.