Clean Yield Group Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 177.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

KRC stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.85. 10,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,446. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.64. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

