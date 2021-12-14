Clean Yield Group Raises Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 513,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 17.6% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 107,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.4% during the second quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 144,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,909. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -166.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. National Bank Financial lowered Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

