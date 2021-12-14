Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.44

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.44 and last traded at $20.46, with a volume of 12925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CWAN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79.
In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 66,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 639,044 shares of company stock worth $14,306,970.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.74% of the company’s stock.
About Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
