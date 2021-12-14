Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. Buys 5,000 Shares

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $26.51.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLF. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,094 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.2% in the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,333,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,800 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,318 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.