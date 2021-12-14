Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,385 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $7,564,394.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total transaction of $7,632,494.50.

On Friday, November 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total transaction of $11,259,631.90.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total transaction of $11,089,904.50.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $9,100,322.20.

On Monday, October 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $9,205,092.20.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $6,660,228.90.

Shares of NET stock traded down $13.03 on Tuesday, hitting $132.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,794,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.57 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.79 and its 200-day moving average is $136.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,373 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,835,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,315,000 after acquiring an additional 714,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

