CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Position Increased by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.13% of CMC Materials worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $144.99 on Tuesday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -60.92 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.81 and its 200-day moving average is $136.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is -77.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CMC Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital cut their target price on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.88.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.