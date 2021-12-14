CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of CMS Energy worth $19,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,582.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354,412 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 45.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 117.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,915 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 306.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,450,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at $88,691,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS stock opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $65.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.23.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

