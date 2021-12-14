Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,466 ($32.59), for a total transaction of £246,600 ($325,888.73).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 161 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,537 ($33.53) per share, for a total transaction of £4,084.57 ($5,397.87).

On Thursday, November 11th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 14,425 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,603 ($34.40), for a total transaction of £375,482.75 ($496,210.85).

On Monday, October 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 159 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,495 ($32.97) per share, for a total transaction of £3,967.05 ($5,242.57).

On Friday, September 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 158 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,513 ($33.21) per share, for a total transaction of £3,970.54 ($5,247.18).

CCH stock opened at GBX 2,419 ($31.97) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1 year low of GBX 2,125 ($28.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($37.13). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,470.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,568.95. The company has a market cap of £8.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,185 ($42.09) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($37.00) to GBX 2,900 ($38.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($37.66) to GBX 2,725 ($36.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,890 ($38.19).

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

