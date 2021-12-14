Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Sells 10,000 Shares

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,466 ($32.59), for a total transaction of £246,600 ($325,888.73).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 161 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,537 ($33.53) per share, with a total value of £4,084.57 ($5,397.87).

On Thursday, November 11th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 14,425 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,603 ($34.40), for a total transaction of £375,482.75 ($496,210.85).

On Monday, October 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 159 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,495 ($32.97) per share, with a total value of £3,967.05 ($5,242.57).

On Friday, September 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 158 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,513 ($33.21) per share, for a total transaction of £3,970.54 ($5,247.18).

LON CCH opened at GBX 2,419 ($31.97) on Tuesday. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1 year low of GBX 2,125 ($28.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($37.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.85 billion and a PE ratio of 19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,470.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,568.95.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($37.00) to GBX 2,900 ($38.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($37.66) to GBX 2,725 ($36.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,185 ($42.09) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,890 ($38.19).

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

