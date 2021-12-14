Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Sells $252,800.00 in Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Codexis stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.90. The stock had a trading volume of 625,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,304. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -129.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDXS shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 32.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Codexis by 4.3% during the second quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Codexis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Codexis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Codexis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.