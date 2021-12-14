Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,869 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 16.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

CCOI stock opened at $78.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.42 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.38 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.24.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 664.00%.

CCOI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $69,579.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $581,741 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.