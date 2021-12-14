Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given a $170.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) has been assigned a $170.00 price objective by stock analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CIGI. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $141.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.29. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $84.02 and a 12-month high of $150.64.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,385,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

