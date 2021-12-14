Comcast (CMCSA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) in the last few weeks:

12/14/2021 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

12/10/2021 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $71.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $71.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $75.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $217.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Comcast Co alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.