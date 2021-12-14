Comparing Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) & MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Repligen alerts:

83.5% of Repligen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Repligen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Repligen and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen 20.06% 9.81% 7.77% MeiraGTx -391.81% -37.57% -24.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Repligen and MeiraGTx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen $366.26 million 39.05 $59.93 million $2.10 123.20 MeiraGTx $15.56 million 59.33 -$57.99 million ($1.84) -11.29

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than MeiraGTx. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Repligen has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Repligen and MeiraGTx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen 0 0 7 0 3.00 MeiraGTx 0 0 3 0 3.00

Repligen currently has a consensus target price of $316.86, indicating a potential upside of 22.48%. MeiraGTx has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.59%. Given MeiraGTx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than Repligen.

Summary

Repligen beats MeiraGTx on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs. The Filtration products offer a number of advantages to manufacturers of biologic drugs at volumes that span from pilot studies to clinical and commercial-scale production. The OEM products are represented by Protein A affinity ligands, which are a critical component of Protein A chromatography resins used in downstream purification and cell culture growth factor products. The company was founded by Alexander G. Rich and Paul R. Schimmel in May 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1. The company was founded on March 20, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.