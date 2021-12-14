Compound Trading Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Compound coin can now be bought for about $185.95 or 0.00395834 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $122.98 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000869 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 267.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000033 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,207,618 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

