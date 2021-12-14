Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Short Interest Up 408.6% in November

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 408.6% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Condor Hospitality Trust by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $116.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a negative net margin of 48.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

